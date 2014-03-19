Tokyo's Kitty Theme Park
Tokyo has no shortage of theme parks to entertain visitors and residents. Tokyo Disneyland is the biggest and most well known but on the other side of the city, a 39 minute train ride from Shinjuku is Sanrio Puroland – the Tokyo home to Hello Kitty and her universe of friends.

Fans will ove this place

– but what about me? I’m an adult without much connect to Kittychan. Can someone like me also love Sanrio Puroland? I’m here to learn about the park and explore – and with me is Jennifer Julien, my cat loving

friend who asks the important question: Is Hello Kitty even a cat? (The answer is no, but you know that, right?)

We’ll also explore their food court and outrageous blue and pink curry rice dish!

The food is all seasonal and the menu changes. We filmed this during the Halloween season.

Jan 16
Record snowless winter in Japan
Wide areas along the Sea of Japan coast are experiencing a winter with record-low amounts of snow. (NHK)
Jan 16
Australian father gets suspended term for trespassing at in-law's Tokyo home
A Tokyo-based Australian journalist and father was given a suspended prison term of six months by the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday for illegally trespassing into a building complex where his in-laws live in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward in October, in what the journalist said was an attempt to check on his children after a powerful typhoon. (Japan Times)
Jan 16
Missing link between microbes and complex life
Scientists from Japan say they have succeeded in cultivating microbes that have the characteristics of eukaryotic cells. The finding may shed light on one of the major mysteries about the evolution of life. (NHK)
Jan 16
Minister Koizumi will take paternity leave
Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will take childcare leave after the upcoming birth of his first baby. (NHK)
Jan 16
Jan 16
ECサイトでの「偽」ではないレビューの重要性
消費者にネットショップでの購入行動を促進するためには、その原理に沿ったネットショップのデザインの導入や、お客様の口コミである「レビュー」が重要です。 (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 15
Seijinshiki 2020: Kitakyushu's Coming of Age Ceremony dazzles in the Year of the Rat
Kitakyushu welcomes its first Coming of Age Ceremony of the Reiwa Era in its typical outrageous fashion(s). (soranews24.com)
Jan 15
Spent MOX fuel removed at Ikata nuclear plant; 1st time in Japan
Spent mixed oxide fuel has been removed from a reactor at a nuclear power plant in western Japan in the first such operation in Japan, the plant operator said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Jan 15
God of fortune statue recovered from sea in Japan
A statue of a Japanese god of fortune has been recovered from the sea off the northeastern city of Kesennuma. It was swept away by the 2011 tsunami. (NHK)
Jan 15
Nearly 14 million computers in Japan at risk as Microsoft ends Windows 7 support
Microsoft Corp. stops providing free support for the Windows 7 operating system Tuesday, and warned that an estimated 13.9 million computers in Japan still using the system could become more vulnerable to viruses and hacking. (Japan Times)