消費者にネットショップでの購入行動を促進するためには、その原理に沿ったネットショップのデザイン
の導入や、お客様の口コミである「レビュー」が重要です。
レビューは、販売元の企業側にとって、直接のお客様の声であり、商品購入を検討している人にその声がダイレクトにに届くため大切な情報と考えられています。購入者側には、購入を検討している商品に類似品がある場合や、迷っている場合に「レビュー」を商品選択の判断材料として活用されています。特に、ECサイトでは、商品を選択する際に、実物に触れることができないため、実際にその商品を購入した人の口コミである「レビュー」の価値が、実店舗で買い物をする際よりもはるかに重要視されています。しかし、多くのレビューの中には偽レビューが混ざっており、本物のレビューと一緒に並んでいます。この記事では、ECサイトでの「偽」ではないレビューの重要性について取り上げます。
偽レビューとは、製品の販売元の企業が、物品や金銭を見返りとしてECサイトや通販サイト、SNS上で偽の高評レビューを書かせる行為を指します。「フェイクレビュー」や「やらせレビュー」と言われることもあります。ECサイトにある通常のレビューオファー施策と間違えられることがありますが、明確な違いがあります。通常のレビューオファー施策は、レビュアーは純粋に商品を選択して購入し、レビュー投稿後にクーポンなどの報酬を受け取ります。一方で、偽レビューにおいては、レビュアーは、商品目当てではなく、レビュー投稿後の報酬を目当として商品を購入し、レビュー投稿後に物品や金銭などの報酬を受け取っています。前述どおり、ECサイト上のレビューは商品の購入行動に大きな影響を与えているため、それにつけこんでいる偽レビューが混同しており、根絶することが困難な状況です。
偽レビューへの具体的な対策の一例として、2020年1月8日にFacebookとeBayが両プラットフォームにおいて偽レビューの対策強化を誓約することを発表しました。これは英国規制当局（CMA）の圧力を受けたものであり、2019年6月にCMAは両社に対して、偽または誤解を招くレビューの活発なマーケットプレイスの存在を示す「憂慮すべき証拠」を見つけたと発表し、偽レビューの売買を防止するための努力を強化することを警告しました。それ以降、Facebookは188のグループと24のユーザーアカウントを削除し、eBayは140のユーザーを永久に禁止しています。Facebookは偽レビュー関連のコンテンツを発見・削除する、より堅牢なシステムを導入すること、eBayは既存のフィルターを改善し、オンラインレビューの取引に関するリスティングの識別とブロックを強化することを約束しました。
まとめ
ECサイトでの「偽」ではないレビューの重要性について取り上げました。偽レビューの対策として、販売元の企業は、顧客が本当に信頼できる「真なるレビュー」を集めた自社ECサイト作りに注力することが求められます。これにより、顧客の購買行動と意欲がより促進されることが予測されます。
