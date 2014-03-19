Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on Thursday, ahead of its documentary on his search for a "life partner" to take on his moon voyage.
Maezawa, who will be the first private passenger on Elon Musk's SpaceX, has already generated huge social media buzz with a $9 million giveaway to his followers that secured his position as Japan's foremost Twitter celebrity.
The show's application site now includes a "love diagnostic test" where potential entrants can test their compatibility with the entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion business Zozo Inc to SoftBank Group Corp last year.
Multiple-choice questions include "If you rode in a private jet where would you go?" and "If Maezawa farted in front of you what would you say?", with users presented with a photo of the billionaire varying from happy to sad depending on their score.
AbemaTV, backed by online ad agency CyberAgent and broadcaster TV Asahi, is one of Japan's foremost proponents of the reality dating show.
Securing Maezawa for "Full Moon Lovers" is a coup for the service, which aims to generate social media traffic and is targeting younger viewers who are turning off TV.
Current and upcoming AbemaTV shows include one in which Japanese-speaking female contestants are paired with foreign men who don't speak their language and another in which women go on dates with "princes" several years their junior.
Emperor Naruhito expressed his hope for a bright future for children in his poem recited Thursday at the first New Year’s Poetry Reading Ceremony held since he ascended to the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
A Tokyo-based Australian journalist and father was given a suspended prison term of six months by the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday for illegally trespassing into a building complex where his in-laws live in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward in October, in what the journalist said was an attempt to check on his children after a powerful typhoon. (Japan Times)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to Britain in early 2020, in what will be their first overseas visit since Naruhito acceded to the throne in May last year.
(Japan Today)
Shimane Prefectural Police are attempting to get a knife-wielding man who took a woman hostage at the office of a transport company in Izumo City on Tuesday to surrender, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 14). (tokyoreporter.com)