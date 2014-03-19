Moonstruck: Japanese billionaire's girlfriend applicants top 20,000
Japan Today -- Jan 17
Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on Thursday, ahead of its documentary on his search for a "life partner" to take on his moon voyage.

Maezawa, who will be the first private passenger on Elon Musk's SpaceX, has already generated huge social media buzz with a $9 million giveaway to his followers that secured his position as Japan's foremost Twitter celebrity.

The show's application site now includes a "love diagnostic test" where potential entrants can test their compatibility with the entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion business Zozo Inc to SoftBank Group Corp last year.

Multiple-choice questions include "If you rode in a private jet where would you go?" and "If Maezawa farted in front of you what would you say?", with users presented with a photo of the billionaire varying from happy to sad depending on their score.

AbemaTV, backed by online ad agency CyberAgent and broadcaster TV Asahi, is one of Japan's foremost proponents of the reality dating show.

Securing Maezawa for "Full Moon Lovers" is a coup for the service, which aims to generate social media traffic and is targeting younger viewers who are turning off TV.

Current and upcoming AbemaTV shows include one in which Japanese-speaking female contestants are paired with foreign men who don't speak their language and another in which women go on dates with "princes" several years their junior.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jan 18
25th anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake observed
Events were held on Friday morning to mark the 25th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in Hyogo Prefecture. (Japan Today)
Jan 18
Dump truck rams yakuza office in Adachi
Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after a dump truck rammed an office of a criminal syndicate in Adachi Ward early Friday, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 17). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 17
In first poem reading of Reiwa Era, Japan's emperor speaks of hope for children's futures
Emperor Naruhito expressed his hope for a bright future for children in his poem recited Thursday at the first New Year’s Poetry Reading Ceremony held since he ascended to the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Jan 17
Moonstruck: Japanese billionaire's girlfriend applicants top 20,000
Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on Thursday, ahead of its documentary on his search for a "life partner" to take on his moon voyage. (Japan Today)
Jan 16
Australian father gets suspended term for trespassing at in-law's Tokyo home
A Tokyo-based Australian journalist and father was given a suspended prison term of six months by the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday for illegally trespassing into a building complex where his in-laws live in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward in October, in what the journalist said was an attempt to check on his children after a powerful typhoon. (Japan Times)
Jan 15
Seijinshiki 2020: Kitakyushu's Coming of Age Ceremony dazzles in the Year of the Rat
Kitakyushu welcomes its first Coming of Age Ceremony of the Reiwa Era in its typical outrageous fashion(s). (soranews24.com)
Jan 15
God of fortune statue recovered from sea in Japan
A statue of a Japanese god of fortune has been recovered from the sea off the northeastern city of Kesennuma. It was swept away by the 2011 tsunami. (NHK)
Jan 15
Emperor, empress to make state visit to UK
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to Britain in early 2020, in what will be their first overseas visit since Naruhito acceded to the throne in May last year. (Japan Today)
Jan 15
Shimane: Knife-wielding man barricaded in office with female employee
Shimane Prefectural Police are attempting to get a knife-wielding man who took a woman hostage at the office of a transport company in Izumo City on Tuesday to surrender, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 14). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 14
Coming of Age Day celebrated across Japan
Young people in the Japanese city of Osaka have marked a rite of passage by climbing steps to the top of the country's tallest building. (NHK)