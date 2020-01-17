New ANA air pass with unlimited Japanese house rentals, multiple flights now taking applications
soranews24.com -- Jan 18
An amazingly affordable way to see Japan and live like a local.

Back in the fall, All Nippon Airways (a.k.a. ANA) got our wanderlust pumping when they announced a partnership with Japanese accommodation provider Address. Address offers members unlimited nights in its properties, which are refurbished homes across Japan, for a flat monthly fee, and its tie-up with ANA adds two sets of extremely affordable round-trip airplane tickets every month.

As of January 17, ANA and Address have begun accepting sign-up applications for the program, which launches on January 31. The ANA air add-on is a 30,000 yen addition to Address’ usual 40,000-a-month membership fee, meaning that for just 70,000 yen (US$640) you’ve got somewhere to stay for a whole month in Japan, plus the transportation means to check out at least three different parts of the country.

The round-trip air ticket can be used on designated flights on nine domestic routes flown by ANA, which connect Tokyo’s Haneda Airport with Shin Chitose (Sapporo), Tottori, Takamatsu (Kagawa), Fukuoka, Oita, Kumamoto, Miyazaki, and Kagoshima airports. That variety makes trips to all four of Japan’s main islands (Honshu, Hokkaido, Shikoku, and Kyushu) viable options, and is especially nice since some of the regions serviced by those airports cam be particularly inconvenient to reach by train.

