The Hiroshima High Court on Friday revoked a lower court decision and ordered Shikoku Electric Power Co. to suspend a reactor in western Japan, dealing a blow to the government's bid to bring more reactors back online after the 2011 nuclear crisis.
The ruling marks the second time that the high court has ordered a halt of the No. 3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture.
In making its decision, the court considered whether the operator and the Nuclear Regulation Authority's rules and risk estimates for an eruption of Mt. Aso, about 130 kilometers away, were adequate.
"Research on the active fault is insufficient and the Nuclear Regulation Authority's judgment that it is not a problem is incorrect," Presiding Judge Kazutake Mori said in handing down the ruling.
"(Shikoku Electric) needs to also take into account less than catastrophic eruptions at the caldera of Mt. Aso," he said.
Three residents of nearby Yamaguchi Prefecture were appealing a decision last March by the Iwakuni branch of the Yamaguchi District Court. The lower court ruled the plant could continue operations since the possibility of a large-scale eruption occurring during the reactor's operating life was low, and the regulatory authority's safety standards were adequate.
An international group of geologists on Friday formally adopted “Chibanian” as the name of a geologic age spanning 770,000 to 126,000 years ago, researchers said, marking the first time a Japanese name has been chosen. (Japan Times)
With Japanese society often placing intense pressure on teens and adults alike, as well as traditional values that can frame self-sacrifice as an admirable way of taking responsibility, a high suicide rate has long been a dark mark on the nation’s culture. (soranews24.com)
The Hiroshima High Court on Friday revoked a lower court decision and ordered Shikoku Electric Power Co. to suspend a reactor in western Japan, dealing a blow to the government's bid to bring more reactors back online after the 2011 nuclear crisis. (Kyodo)
The report Thursday of Japan's first case of the new coronavirus that emerged in China last month has underscored issues with Tokyo's defenses against cross-border outbreaks as the region's busiest travel season of the year begins. (Nikkei)
Microsoft Corp. stops providing free support for the Windows 7 operating system Tuesday, and warned that an estimated 13.9 million computers in Japan still using the system could become more vulnerable to viruses and hacking. (Japan Times)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to Britain in early 2020, in what will be their first overseas visit since Naruhito acceded to the throne in May last year.
(Japan Today)