Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a potential future prime minister according to some opinion polls, said he became the father of a baby boy on Friday.

The boy is the first child for Koizumi and his 42-year-old wife, TV personality Christel Takigawa. The couple married in August.

The 38-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi attracted attention earlier this week by announcing he would take paternity leave, a rare move in a country where many men do not take time off for the birth of children.

The minister is expected to take a total of two weeks off during the first three months by working fewer hours, telecommuting and having subordinates shoulder some of his workload.