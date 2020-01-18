Toshiba Corporation says it has confirmed that there were irregularities involving fictitious transactions at a subsidiary. The manufacturer is in the process of reconstructing its business.
Toshiba says that in November of last year, sources outside the company warned of dubious transactions taking place between Toshiba IT-Services Corporation based in Kawasaki City and other firms.
An internal investigation has confirmed that fictitious transactions were taking place.
Toshiba says that so far it has established that sales worth 20 billion yen, or about 180 million dollars, from fictitious transactions that occurred between April and September last year were included in financial statements.
Toshiba plans to expunge them from its earnings' report for this fiscal year. It's also investigating the possible impact on its group's overall earnings.
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. has offered to invest between $30 billion and $40 billion in the development of the new Indonesian capital on Borneo Island, a close aide of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said Friday. (Kyodo)
Toyota Motor Co. is investing $394 million (¥43.3 billion) in Joby Aviation, one of a handful of companies working toward the seemingly implausible goal of making electric air taxis that shuttle people over gridlocked highways and city streets. (Japan Times)
On a chilly evening last month, tens of thousands of people gathered at the Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo, one of Japan's biggest live music venues. People of all ages were thrilled to witness rock legends in action: Ireland's U2. (Nikkei)
The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan increased in 2019 for the first time in 11 years, affected by a consumption tax hike, labor shortages and a series of natural disasters, a credit research agency said Tuesday. (Japan Today)