3 employees slashed in Tokyo bar
Japan Today -- Jan 19
Three employees were slashed by four men in a bar in Shinjuku, Tokyo, early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the Kabukicho red-light district, Fuji TV reported. Police said the four men, described as being in their 30s or early 40s, entered the bar and one of them demanded to see the person in charge. The four men then attacked three of the employees with knives, slashing their arms and thighs, before fleeing.

Police said the three victims were taken to hospital and that none of their injuries are life-threatening.

東京・歌舞伎町の飲食店で男性店員3人が男4人に切り付けられてけがをしました。4人は逃走していて、警視庁は殺人未遂などの疑いで行方を追っています。 　目撃した人：「4人組で向こう側を走っていったけど、めちゃくちゃ速くて何やってるんだろう」 　警視庁によりますと、18日午前6時半ごろ、新宿区歌舞伎町の飲食店で男4人が「責任者を出せ」などと言いながら刃物を取り出し、男性店員3人に次々と切り付けて逃走しました。3人はわきや太ももなどにけがをしましたが、いずれも命に別状はないということです。逃げた4人のうち3人は黒の上下を着ていて、もう1人はグレーの上下だったということです。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
