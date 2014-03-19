Five major Tokyo-based private television networks will take turns airing daily coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, sources close to the matter said Saturday.
The tie-up is intended to counter public broadcaster NHK, which has said it will televise the event from July 24 to Aug. 8, "the largest scale of its kind in history."
Out of the 15 days, other than the opening day, four days will be allocated to Nippon Television Network Corp., three days each to TV Asahi Corp., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. and Fuji Television Network Inc., and two days to TV Tokyo Corp., according to the sources.
On a day when one network is in charge of airing the games from morning till late evening, the other stations will refrain from televising the event, the sources said.
Fears are mounting that a new coronavirus identified in China may spread, not only infecting humans but also hurting the world’s second-biggest economy, which already is beset by a trade war with the United States. (Japan Times)
An international group of geologists on Friday formally adopted “Chibanian” as the name of a geologic age spanning 770,000 to 126,000 years ago, researchers said, marking the first time a Japanese name has been chosen. (Japan Times)
With Japanese society often placing intense pressure on teens and adults alike, as well as traditional values that can frame self-sacrifice as an admirable way of taking responsibility, a high suicide rate has long been a dark mark on the nation’s culture. (soranews24.com)
The Hiroshima High Court on Friday revoked a lower court decision and ordered Shikoku Electric Power Co. to suspend a reactor in western Japan, dealing a blow to the government's bid to bring more reactors back online after the 2011 nuclear crisis. (Kyodo)
The report Thursday of Japan's first case of the new coronavirus that emerged in China last month has underscored issues with Tokyo's defenses against cross-border outbreaks as the region's busiest travel season of the year begins. (Nikkei)