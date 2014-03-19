Japan TV networks to rotate Olympics broadcasting on daily basis
Kyodo -- Jan 19
Five major Tokyo-based private television networks will take turns airing daily coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The tie-up is intended to counter public broadcaster NHK, which has said it will televise the event from July 24 to Aug. 8, "the largest scale of its kind in history."

Out of the 15 days, other than the opening day, four days will be allocated to Nippon Television Network Corp., three days each to TV Asahi Corp., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. and Fuji Television Network Inc., and two days to TV Tokyo Corp., according to the sources.

On a day when one network is in charge of airing the games from morning till late evening, the other stations will refrain from televising the event, the sources said.

News source: Kyodo
