Japan eyeing legislation to ban smuggling of wagyu genetic materials
Japan Times -- Jan 20
The agriculture ministry will propose a new law aimed at preventing the smuggling of genetic materials, such as fertilized eggs and semen, related to wagyu cattle to other countries.

The envisioned law allows requests for injunctions against improper trading of such genetic materials and, if deemed malicious, imposes criminal penalties.

The legislation is designed to protect the premium Japanese beef, which has grown popular in the United States, Europe and Asia, and to encourage exports of the beef.

The ministry plans to submit a bill to an ordinary session of the Diet, which starts Monday.

The new law will define the genetic features of wagyu, which Japanese farmers have been breeding over many years, as intellectual property, and will allow injunctions against reselling, siphoning and breeding them without proper contracts.

The regulation comes after an attempt to smuggle a massive amount of wagyu fertilized eggs into China came to light in 2018.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 20
New Japanese passport to have ukiyoe art
Japan will start issuing passports featuring art by ukiyoe master Katsushika Hokusai for people applying as early as February. (NHK)
Jan 20
Japan eyeing legislation to ban smuggling of wagyu genetic materials
The agriculture ministry will propose a new law aimed at preventing the smuggling of genetic materials, such as fertilized eggs and semen, related to wagyu cattle to other countries. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
New coronavirus could hurt Chinese GDP at a bad time -- and Japan's if it spreads
Fears are mounting that a new coronavirus identified in China may spread, not only infecting humans but also hurting the world’s second-biggest economy, which already is beset by a trade war with the United States. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Japan TV networks to rotate Olympics broadcasting on daily basis
Five major Tokyo-based private television networks will take turns airing daily coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, sources close to the matter said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Jan 19
3 employees slashed in Tokyo bar
Three employees were slashed by four men in a bar in Shinjuku, Tokyo, early Saturday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 18
Japan officially enters geology books with 'Chibanian Age'
An international group of geologists on Friday formally adopted “Chibanian” as the name of a geologic age spanning 770,000 to 126,000 years ago, researchers said, marking the first time a Japanese name has been chosen. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
Fewer people committed suicide in Japan last year than in any other year on record
With Japanese society often placing intense pressure on teens and adults alike, as well as traditional values that can frame self-sacrifice as an admirable way of taking responsibility, a high suicide rate has long been a dark mark on the nation’s culture. (soranews24.com)
Jan 18
Japan high court orders Shikoku Electric to halt Ehime nuclear reactor
The Hiroshima High Court on Friday revoked a lower court decision and ordered Shikoku Electric Power Co. to suspend a reactor in western Japan, dealing a blow to the government's bid to bring more reactors back online after the 2011 nuclear crisis. (Kyodo)
Jan 18
Rising political star Koizumi and celebrity wife Takigawa welcome baby boy
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a potential future prime minister according to some opinion polls, said he became the father of a baby boy on Friday. (Kyodo)
Jan 17
New virus case in Japan raises alarm over screening
The report Thursday of Japan's first case of the new coronavirus that emerged in China last month has underscored issues with Tokyo's defenses against cross-border outbreaks as the region's busiest travel season of the year begins. (Nikkei)