Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday declared 2020 a “crucial year to establish a new era of Japanese diplomacy” in a speech before the Diet, vowing to tackle international issues head-on.

During the address kicking off the 150-day session, however, Abe made no mention of mounting scandals surrounding his administration: the resignations of two ministers over alleged campaign finance law violations, the arrest of a Diet member responsible for developing the government’s policy for so-called integrated resorts featuring casinos, and allegations of cronyism and favoritism concerning a taxpayer-funded cherry blossom party.

Opposition parties will surely be challenging the administration over issues of accountability. And because of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the July 5 Tokyo gubernatorial election, extending the Diet session will likely be difficult, meaning Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party will face a tight schedule for passing legislation.

Instead of opening him and his party up for criticism amid the scandals, Abe on Monday focused his speech on foreign policy, delivering a notable change in phrasing regarding South Korea. He reinstated a description referring to Seoul as Tokyo’s “most important neighbor” for the first time since 2017, striking a tone of cautious optimism. In a policy speech in October, Abe had referred to South Korea as an “important neighbor.”

Stressing that Tokyo shares fundamental values and strategic interests with Seoul “by nature,” Abe pressed South Korean leader Moon Jae-in to have a constructive and cooperative relationship at the beginning of the new decade.