Okayama: Man apprehended after woman fatally stabbed in residence
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 21
Okayama Prefectural Police are questioning a man after a woman was fatally stabbed and her husband injured at their residence in Okayama City earky Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 20).

At around 3:20 a.m., Tomomasa Nakade, 50, telephoned police to report that his wife, 45, had been stabbed by an intruder at their residence in Naka Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found Nakade’s wife, Katsue, with stab wounds to the abdomen. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are questioning a man after a woman was fatally stabbed at her residence in Okayama City on Saturday (Twitter)

Meanwhile, Nakade had an injured left arm. Police found a blood-stained knife at the residence.

About five hours later, police found a man in his 30s attempting to conceal a wound to his arm on the premises of another residence located about 250 meters away. Police are now questioning the man about the incident.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
