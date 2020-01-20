Mitsubishi electric hit by major cyberattack
NHK -- Jan 21
Mitsubishi Electric says it was the victim of a major cyberattack last year. It says personal data of over 8,000 people as well as corporate information may have leaked.

Mitsubishi says it detected hacking in its network after noticing suspicious activity on an in-house terminal last June.

Mitsubishi says personal data of about 8,100 people may have leaked.

That includes the names and addresses of students who applied for positions at the company, personal information of employees and the names of retirees.

But Mitsubishi says there were no breaches of highly confidential technical data on defense, electric power, railroads and other forms of social infrastructure.

News source: NHK
