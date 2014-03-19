Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of the Nihon University Rugby Club over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 20).

On the night of January 18, police accused Hiroaki Higuchi, 21, of possessing an unspecified amount of marijuana on a road in the ward

after he was observed behaving suspiciously.

“[The marijuana] is for my own use,” Higuchi was quoted by the Harajuku Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the discovery, Higuchi was questioned on a voluntary basis. It was then that the marijuana was found.

The Nihon University Rugby Club is a member of the top-ranked Kanto League. Police searched Higuchi’s dormitory in Inagi City two days after his arrest.

“We are confirming the facts of the case,” a representative of Nihon University was quoted.