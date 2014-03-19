Nihon University rugby player accused of possessing marijuana
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 21
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of the Nihon University Rugby Club over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 20).

On the night of January 18, police accused Hiroaki Higuchi, 21, of possessing an unspecified amount of marijuana on a road in the ward

after he was observed behaving suspiciously.

“[The marijuana] is for my own use,” Higuchi was quoted by the Harajuku Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the discovery, Higuchi was questioned on a voluntary basis. It was then that the marijuana was found.

The Nihon University Rugby Club is a member of the top-ranked Kanto League. Police searched Higuchi’s dormitory in Inagi City two days after his arrest.

“We are confirming the facts of the case,” a representative of Nihon University was quoted.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
Jan 21
Jan 19
Japan TV networks to rotate Olympics broadcasting on daily basis
Five major Tokyo-based private television networks will take turns airing daily coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, sources close to the matter said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Jan 14
Japanese badminton star injured in car crash
Japanese world number one badminton player Kento Momota has been injured in a vehicle crash near Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. (NHK)
Jan 10
Athletes' village features accessibility, scenic views
Details of the waterfront athletes’ village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed Thursday, with organizers emphasizing its accessibility and ease of use for para-athletes. (Japan Times)
Jan 09
Japan snow shortage risks putting ski jump competition on ice
With snowfall at a fraction of its usual levels, this northern Japanese city may be forced to suspend an international women's ski jumping competition this month, Mayor Takahiro Sato told reporters Tuesday. (Nikkei)
Jan 09
Jan 09
Jan 09
Jan 07
Avant-garde posters unveiled as Tokyo Olympics near
The official posters are out for this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Today)
Jan 03
