Koizumi questions Japan financing of Vietnam plant
NHK -- Jan 22
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has called into question Japan's financing of a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam.

Environment Ministry officials say a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation and others are planning to build the Vung Ang 2 power plant in Vietnam's Ha Tinh Province. The government-affiliated Japan Bank for International Cooperation is among those considering funding the project.

Koizumi told reporters on Tuesday that he finds it odd that Japan is financing the construction of a power plant that will be built by Chinese and US companies.

Koizumi pointed out that there are four conditions that must be met to introduce highly-efficient Japanese power generating facilities into countries that have no choice but to use coal.

He said the government explained that the project is eligible for public financing because it was commissioned to a Japanese plant manufacturer.

But Koizumi said this does not apply to Vung Ang 2, and that the government will not win the understanding of the Japanese public or the international community.

He said he will discuss the issue with the ministries and agencies involved.

小泉環境大臣が日本が公的な支援を検討するベトナムの石炭火力発電所の建設計画について「おかしいと思う」と問題提起しました。 　小泉環境大臣：「日本がお金を出して結果、作っているのは中国とアメリカ。こういう実態を私はやはりおかしいと思う」 　環境省によりますと、ベトナムの石炭火力発電所「ブンアン2」は日本の国際協力銀行が融資を検討し、アメリカと中国のメーカーが建設する方向で計画が進められています。石炭火力発電の輸出に対する国際社会からの批判が高まるなか、小泉大臣は海外のメーカーが建設する発電所に日本の公的資金が投入されることは問題だと指摘しました。そのうえで、国際協力銀行に全額出資する財務省など関係省庁と議論していく考えを示しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 22
Nara City apologises after employee jumps from platform to platform across railway tracks
Dangerous stunt by Japanese civil servant gets slammed online. (soranews24.com)
Jan 22
Koizumi questions Japan financing of Vietnam plant
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has called into question Japan's financing of a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam. (NHK)
Jan 21
Quarantine officials brace for new coronavirus
Quarantine officials at a port near Tokyo have conducted a drill aimed at preventing the new coronavirus linked to a pneumonia outbreak in China from spreading in Japan. (NHK)
Jan 21
Studio Ghibli grants streaming rights to Netflix, but anime fans in thee key countries left out
Online streaming has been very good for the anime industry, opening flows of revenue both domestic and international by delivering the product to ravenous fans in the fastest manner possible. For a while, though, it looked like Studio Ghibli was going to stick to its “physical media-only” policy until the end of time. (soranews24.com)
Jan 20
New Japanese passport to have ukiyoe art
Japan will start issuing passports featuring art by ukiyoe master Katsushika Hokusai for people applying as early as February. (NHK)
Jan 20
Japan eyeing legislation to ban smuggling of wagyu genetic materials
The agriculture ministry will propose a new law aimed at preventing the smuggling of genetic materials, such as fertilized eggs and semen, related to wagyu cattle to other countries. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Japan TV networks to rotate Olympics broadcasting on daily basis
Five major Tokyo-based private television networks will take turns airing daily coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, sources close to the matter said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Jan 19
3 employees slashed in Tokyo bar
Three employees were slashed by four men in a bar in Shinjuku, Tokyo, early Saturday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 18
Japan officially enters geology books with 'Chibanian Age'
An international group of geologists on Friday formally adopted “Chibanian” as the name of a geologic age spanning 770,000 to 126,000 years ago, researchers said, marking the first time a Japanese name has been chosen. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
Fewer people committed suicide in Japan last year than in any other year on record
With Japanese society often placing intense pressure on teens and adults alike, as well as traditional values that can frame self-sacrifice as an admirable way of taking responsibility, a high suicide rate has long been a dark mark on the nation’s culture. (soranews24.com)