Nara City apologises after employee jumps from platform to platform across railway tracks
soranews24.com -- Jan 22
Dangerous stunt by Japanese civil servant gets slammed online.

Japanese train stations are known for being clean and well-designed, efficiently moving millions of passengers from A to B each and every day.

With so many commuters using the system on a daily basis, a large number of stations have recently increased safety measures by installing special automated platform doors that only open after a train has stopped at the station. These doors (seen on either side of the platform at stations like the one below) prevent passengers from falling onto the tracks.

Unfortunately, these doors are yet to be installed at every station in Japan, which means idiots can pull stunts like this one below, which was captured on video recently and shared widely online.

