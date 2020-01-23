Japan’s oldest university continues to produce the best and the worst that the country has to offer.

In this month’s episode of Fast Times at Keio University, a former department head in the university’s administration, Kazuaki Ishihara, was arrested for secretly recording video of women using the restroom on campus.

According to reports, the 49-year-old had allegedly stashed a camera in the ladies’ room of Keio’s Mita Campus in Minato, Tokyo. In March of last year, a woman noticed the tiny recording device and reported it to police. The ensuing investigation traced it back to Ishihara who is said to have admitted to the charges.

On top of all that, when police confiscated his computer, they found over 1,000 videos taken by the hidden camera.

This arrest is the fourth of its kind involving staff and students since last October, when members of the school’s American football team were accused of taking secret images of females who were bathing at a summer camp.

The following month, a Keio professor specializing in nanotechnology was arrested for stealing a pair of panties from a ground-floor balcony in Ichikawa City. Later on, the male cheerleading team was forced to dissolve after accusations that members had taken secret recordings of female cheerleaders emerged in tabloid magazines last December.