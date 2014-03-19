First woman enters Japan's submarine academy
Japan Times -- Jan 23
The first female student was admitted to Japan’s national naval submarine academy Wednesday after the end of a ban on women on the country’s submarines.

Risa Takenouchi, 26, entered the academy in Hiroshima along with about 20 men, after the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force overturned previous restrictions.

“I hope not to put too much pressure on myself as the first woman,” she told reporters.

“Instead I hope to work with my classmates and train to become a submarine crew member.”

The navy has long only allowed men to serve on submarines, citing the difficulty of accommodating gender privacy concerns.

But it changed the rules in late 2018, after assessing that gender-specific privacy needs can be met without major submarine remodelling, a navy spokesman said.

Jan 23
