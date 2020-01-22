The smelt fishing season has begun at last on a frozen lake in Gunma Prefecture, central Japan. It started 10 days later than usual because of higher temperatures.

On Wednesday morning, at Lake Onuma on Mount Akagi, the ice measured up to 15 centimeters thick. Anglers could safely stand on the eastern and western edges. There is still a ban on fishing in the center of the lake due to thinner ice.

Around 350 enthusiasts drilled holes in the surface to catch smelt measuring about 10 centimeters.

A man in his 60s said he enjoys the fishing every year.

The season at the lake usually ends around March.