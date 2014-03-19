A woman and three children were found stabbed to death in a car in a park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a call at 1:30 a.m. from a man who said he had stabbed four people in Mizuishiyama Park, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the park and found four bodies in the back seat of the car. They were later identified as Minako Yoshikawa, 43, her 15-year-old son Ayumu and her 13-year-old twins Kayano and Kanon. All four had been stabbed in the neck and were confirmed dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, is believed to have been in a relationship with Yoshikawa. He had non-life threatening stab wounds to his stomach and neck but was conscious. Before being taken to hospital, police said he told them he had killed the woman and her children and that he had tried to kill himself. Several blood-stained knives were found in the car.

22日未明、福島県いわき市の公園に止まっていた車の中から親子4人の遺体が見つかりました。男から「刺した」と通報があり、警察で捜査しています。 警察によりますと、午前1時半ごろ、いわき市の山の中の公園で「人を刺した」と男の声で通報がありました。駆け付けた警察官が駐車場に止まっていた車の中から中学生くらいの男女3人と40代とみられる女性の合わせて4人が首から血を流して死亡しているのを見つけました。運転席に乗っていた50代の男にも首に刺し傷があり、この男が通報したとみられています。捜査関係者によりますと、死亡した4人は親子関係で、男はこの親子の知人だということです。警察は通報した男が詳しい経緯を知っているとみて調べています。