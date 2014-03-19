A 61-year-old postman failed to deliver thousands of postal items that he kept at his home instead, police said Thursday.

A total of about 24,000 undelivered items were found in the man's home in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the police, who sent his case to prosecutors.

"It was too much of a bother to deliver them," the man, whose identity has been withheld, was quoted by the police as telling investigators.

The papers sent to prosecutors specifically refer to 1,002 deliveries the man allegedly hid at his home and elsewhere between February 2017 and November last year.

A branch in Yokohama of Japan Post Co. said the man worked in charge of delivery but began hiding mails in 2003. He retired but was re-employed at Seya Post Office in Yokohama when the incident came to light during an internal check on Nov. 20 last year.

The man admitted to the allegation and Japan Post lodged a criminal complaint with the Kanagawa prefectural police on Jan. 14.

郵便局の元職員の自宅から未配達の郵便物2万4000通が見つかりました。 横浜市の瀬谷郵便局の配達担当だった男性（61）は2017年から去年11月までの間、郵便物約1000通を自宅に隠して配達しなかった郵便法違反の疑いで23日に書類送検されました。警察などによりますと、男性の自宅からは未配達の郵便物約2万4000通が見つかっていて、2003年ごろから隠し続けていたとみられています。男性は警察に対して「仕事ができないと言われたくなかった」と話しています。