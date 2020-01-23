Japan sees trade deficit for second-straight year
NHK -- Jan 24
Japan's Finance Ministry says the country's annual trade balance fell into the red in 2019 for the second-straight year, mainly due to the effects of the US-China trade war.

The Finance Ministry says the shortfall exceeded 1.6 trillion yen, or about 15 billion dollars. Slowing shipments to China and other countries pulled down the figure.

Exports dropped 5.6 percent from a year before. Sagging shipments of semiconductor equipment to China and automobiles to the US contributed to the decline.

Imports also fell 5 percent on lower prices for crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas.

Japan's trade balance for December was also in the red to the tune of 152 billion yen or about 1.4 billion dollars. It marked the second-consecutive month of deficits.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 24
Japan sees trade deficit for second-straight year
Japan's Finance Ministry says the country's annual trade balance fell into the red in 2019 for the second-straight year, mainly due to the effects of the US-China trade war. (NHK)
Jan 23
Sellers petition for antitrust probe over Rakuten free shipping
A group of merchants on Rakuten Inc's online shopping mall on Wednesday submitted a petition with some 4,000 signatures to the Japan Fair Trade Commission, asking it to investigate the e-commerce giant's planned "free shipping" policy. (Japan Today)
Jan 21
Mitsubishi electric hit by major cyberattack
Mitsubishi Electric says it was the victim of a major cyberattack last year. It says personal data of over 8,000 people as well as corporate information may have leaked. (NHK)
Jan 20
Lotte Group founder dies
The founder of retail giant Lotte Holdings has died. (NHK)
Jan 19
New coronavirus could hurt Chinese GDP at a bad time -- and Japan's if it spreads
Fears are mounting that a new coronavirus identified in China may spread, not only infecting humans but also hurting the world’s second-biggest economy, which already is beset by a trade war with the United States. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Netflix's taboo-busting 'Naked Director' upends Japan TV industry
Netflix, the streaming service that has shaken up Hollywood, has unleashed its brand of big-budget disruption in Japan's TV industry. (Nikkei)
Jan 19
Fictitious transactions at Toshiba subsidiary
Toshiba Corporation says it has confirmed that there were irregularities involving fictitious transactions at a subsidiary. The manufacturer is in the process of reconstructing its business. (NHK)
Jan 18
SoftBank offers to invest up to $40 bil. in Indonesia's new capital
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. has offered to invest between $30 billion and $40 billion in the development of the new Indonesian capital on Borneo Island, a close aide of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said Friday. (Kyodo)
Jan 18
Carlos Ghosn intimates Japanese collaborators aided his escape
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor chairman-turned-fugitive, strongly implied to French media that Japanese people aided his epic escape. (Nikkei)
Jan 17
Toyota makes new $394 million bet on flying taxis
Toyota Motor Co. is investing $394 million (¥43.3 billion) in Joby Aviation, one of a handful of companies working toward the seemingly implausible goal of making electric air taxis that shuttle people over gridlocked highways and city streets. (Japan Times)