A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty kept 73 dogs at his home in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, police said.

Police said Hideyuki Yasuhara is accused of killing a mixed breed dog, which had been bitten by another dog, by deliberately debilitating the animal, Fuji TV reported.

After a neighbor complained to police about Yasuhara’s “poorly kept” dogs, officers discovered 73 canines living in inhumane conditions in a concrete enclosure at the back of his two-story house.

Police said Yasuhara has denied the charge and quoted him as saying: “I have adequately cared for my dogs.”