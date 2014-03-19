Man arrested for animal abuse kept 73 dogs at his home
Japan Today -- Jan 24
A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty kept 73 dogs at his home in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, police said.

Police said Hideyuki Yasuhara is accused of killing a mixed breed dog, which had been bitten by another dog, by deliberately debilitating the animal, Fuji TV reported.

After a neighbor complained to police about Yasuhara’s “poorly kept” dogs, officers discovered 73 canines living in inhumane conditions in a concrete enclosure at the back of his two-story house.

Police said Yasuhara has denied the charge and quoted him as saying: “I have adequately cared for my dogs.”

Jan 24
Jan 24
Postman found to have failed to deliver thousands of postal items
A 61-year-old postman failed to deliver thousands of postal items that he kept at his home instead, police said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Jan 23
Man, 49, suspected of drugging and raping dozens of women in papakatsu scam
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who is suspected of drugging and raping dozens of women over the past three years, reports NHK (Jan. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 23
Woman, 3 children found stabbed to death in car
A woman and three children were found stabbed to death in a car in a park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 22
Nara City apologises after employee jumps from platform to platform across railway tracks
Dangerous stunt by Japanese civil servant gets slammed online. (soranews24.com)
Jan 21
Okayama: Man apprehended after woman fatally stabbed in residence
Okayama Prefectural Police are questioning a man after a woman was fatally stabbed and her husband injured at their residence in Okayama City earky Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 21
People brave cold to perform waterfall ritual
Visitors at a Buddhist temple in western Japan marked a time-honored tradition by soaking themselves in cold water in a ritual aimed at toughening the body and soul. (NHK)
Jan 19
3 employees slashed in Tokyo bar
Three employees were slashed by four men in a bar in Shinjuku, Tokyo, early Saturday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 19
Fans remember victims 6 months after attack on Kyoto anime studio
Fans of Kyoto Animation Co artworks on Saturday visited the site of its studio where an arson attack killed 36 people and injured 33 others exactly six months ago to commemorate the victims. (Japan Today)
Jan 18
25th anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake observed
Events were held on Friday morning to mark the 25th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in Hyogo Prefecture. (Japan Today)