Narita crowded with Lunar New Year travelers
NHK -- Jan 25
Narita Airport east of Tokyo is crowded with tourists from China as the Lunar New Year holiday period gets underway.

Direct flights arrived from China one after another on Friday except from Wuhan, where outbound flights were grounded due to the spread of a new coronavirus almost across China.

Many visitors in the airport's arrival lobby were wearing masks.

A 25-year-old woman from Shanghai who plans to visit Mount Fuji and Kamakura said she reserved her trip before the first reports of the viral pneumonia. She added that due to cases of infection in Shanghai, she avoided public transportation and wore a mask.

A 36-year-old man who arrived from Nanjing with his parents said they plan to spend six days in Tokyo and the Kusatsu hot spring resort.

He said he's reassured by the Chinese government's infection control measures, but will wear a mask at public places in Japan.

A Japanese woman who returned from a business trip to Shanghai said the outbreak makes her nervous as it reminds her of the SARS epidemic.

She said her company's subsidiary that she visited in Shanghai took measures such as disinfecting desks and floors, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. She said employees were also told to avoid travel during the holidays.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 25
Narita crowded with Lunar New Year travelers
Narita Airport east of Tokyo is crowded with tourists from China as the Lunar New Year holiday period gets underway. (NHK)
Jan 25
Care home killer rejects insanity plea
A former care home worker accused of mass killings in Japan has rejected his lawyers' argument that he is mentally unfit to stand trial. (NHK)
Jan 25
Experts warn of high risk of Nankai Trough tsunami
A panel of Japanese experts says that over the next 30 years, many people living along the Nankai Trough face a higher chance of experiencing a deadly tsunami than being injured in a traffic accident. (NHK)
Jan 25
Japan's largest bank offers users Y1,000 to give up paper passbooks and go digital
To encourage more customers to go digital, Japan’s largest bank is offering depositors who give up their paper bankbooks a ¥1,000 reward. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japan steps up precautions as China coronavirus fears grow
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Thursday the government will ask airlines to make announcements on flights from China urging passengers to notify cabin crew if they feel ill, as a new coronavirus continues to spread. (Kyodo)
Jan 23
Woman, 3 children found stabbed to death in car
A woman and three children were found stabbed to death in a car in a park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 23
Train services to run later during Tokyo Olympics
The last train schedules in and around the Japanese capital will be extended by up to two hours during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (NHK)
Jan 23
First woman enters Japan's submarine academy
The first female student was admitted to Japan’s national naval submarine academy Wednesday after the end of a ban on women on the country’s submarines. (Japan Times)
Jan 23
Ice fishing season starts ten days late
The smelt fishing season has begun at last on a frozen lake in Gunma Prefecture, central Japan. It started 10 days later than usual because of higher temperatures. (NHK)
Jan 22
Nara City apologises after employee jumps from platform to platform across railway tracks
Dangerous stunt by Japanese civil servant gets slammed online. (soranews24.com)