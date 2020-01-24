Experts warn of high risk of Nankai Trough tsunami
NHK -- Jan 25
A panel of Japanese experts says that over the next 30 years, many people living along the Nankai Trough face a higher chance of experiencing a deadly tsunami than being injured in a traffic accident.

The government's Earthquake Research Committee gave the assessment in a report on Friday.

It's the first estimate of the probability of coastal areas being hit by tsunami following a magnitude 8 to 9 earthquake along the Nankai Trough.

The experts estimate there's a 70 to 80 percent chance the trench in the Pacific off central to western Japan will cause such a mega-quake in the next 30 years.

They estimated that the probability that tsunami of at least three meters would hit reached the highest rank of 26 percent or more in 71 municipalities, mainly in the Shikoku, Kinki and Tokai regions.

A three-meter tsunami is said to be capable of washing away houses.

Committee chief Naoshi Hirata said that in comparison, the chance of suffering an injury in a traffic accident during the same time span is thought to be around 15 percent. He says 26 percent is a high probability and advises people to be prepared.

The committee also estimates that there's a chance of at least 6 percent and below 26 percent that 21 cities and towns, mainly in Kochi and Mie Prefectures, will be hit by tsunami of 10 meters or higher.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 25
Narita crowded with Lunar New Year travelers
Narita Airport east of Tokyo is crowded with tourists from China as the Lunar New Year holiday period gets underway. (NHK)
Jan 25
Care home killer rejects insanity plea
A former care home worker accused of mass killings in Japan has rejected his lawyers' argument that he is mentally unfit to stand trial. (NHK)
Jan 25
Experts warn of high risk of Nankai Trough tsunami
A panel of Japanese experts says that over the next 30 years, many people living along the Nankai Trough face a higher chance of experiencing a deadly tsunami than being injured in a traffic accident. (NHK)
Jan 25
Japan's largest bank offers users Y1,000 to give up paper passbooks and go digital
To encourage more customers to go digital, Japan’s largest bank is offering depositors who give up their paper bankbooks a ¥1,000 reward. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japan steps up precautions as China coronavirus fears grow
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Thursday the government will ask airlines to make announcements on flights from China urging passengers to notify cabin crew if they feel ill, as a new coronavirus continues to spread. (Kyodo)
Jan 23
Woman, 3 children found stabbed to death in car
A woman and three children were found stabbed to death in a car in a park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 23
Train services to run later during Tokyo Olympics
The last train schedules in and around the Japanese capital will be extended by up to two hours during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (NHK)
Jan 23
First woman enters Japan's submarine academy
The first female student was admitted to Japan’s national naval submarine academy Wednesday after the end of a ban on women on the country’s submarines. (Japan Times)
Jan 23
Ice fishing season starts ten days late
The smelt fishing season has begun at last on a frozen lake in Gunma Prefecture, central Japan. It started 10 days later than usual because of higher temperatures. (NHK)
Jan 22
Nara City apologises after employee jumps from platform to platform across railway tracks
Dangerous stunt by Japanese civil servant gets slammed online. (soranews24.com)