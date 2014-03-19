Lebanon, Japan begin 40-day countdown to decide where Carlos Ghosn will stand trial: sources
Japan Times -- Jan 25
Lebanon and Japan have about 40 days to decide whether ousted Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or stand trial in Lebanon, a judicial source and a source close to Ghosn said on Thursday.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, just before New Year’s Day as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

Japan and Lebanon have no extradition agreement and Lebanon does not typically hand over its nationals. Ghosn’s legal team is hoping to hold the trial in Lebanon, where the former auto executive enjoys deep ties and hopes to clear his name.

The Japanese side has in recent days asked Lebanon to clarify what files Tokyo needs to send as part of an official extradition request, the two sources said.

“They came back and requested a clarification. Today, we sent that to the Japanese,” the judicial source said.

That communication is significant because, according to Interpol rules on due process, it triggers a 40-day period by the end of which agreement must be reached between the countries on where and how Ghosn will stand trial, the sources said.

The source close to Ghosn said Japan must now either send a formal extradition request to Lebanon or send Ghosn’s file to Beirut and agree on a process for trying him there.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 25
Lebanon, Japan begin 40-day countdown to decide where Carlos Ghosn will stand trial: sources
Lebanon and Japan have about 40 days to decide whether ousted Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or stand trial in Lebanon, a judicial source and a source close to Ghosn said on Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Japan's largest bank offers users Y1,000 to give up paper passbooks and go digital
To encourage more customers to go digital, Japan’s largest bank is offering depositors who give up their paper bankbooks a ¥1,000 reward. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japan sees trade deficit for second-straight year
Japan's Finance Ministry says the country's annual trade balance fell into the red in 2019 for the second-straight year, mainly due to the effects of the US-China trade war. (NHK)
Jan 23
Sellers petition for antitrust probe over Rakuten free shipping
A group of merchants on Rakuten Inc's online shopping mall on Wednesday submitted a petition with some 4,000 signatures to the Japan Fair Trade Commission, asking it to investigate the e-commerce giant's planned "free shipping" policy. (Japan Today)
Jan 21
Mitsubishi electric hit by major cyberattack
Mitsubishi Electric says it was the victim of a major cyberattack last year. It says personal data of over 8,000 people as well as corporate information may have leaked. (NHK)
Jan 20
Lotte Group founder dies
The founder of retail giant Lotte Holdings has died. (NHK)
Jan 19
New coronavirus could hurt Chinese GDP at a bad time -- and Japan's if it spreads
Fears are mounting that a new coronavirus identified in China may spread, not only infecting humans but also hurting the world’s second-biggest economy, which already is beset by a trade war with the United States. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Netflix's taboo-busting 'Naked Director' upends Japan TV industry
Netflix, the streaming service that has shaken up Hollywood, has unleashed its brand of big-budget disruption in Japan's TV industry. (Nikkei)
Jan 19
Fictitious transactions at Toshiba subsidiary
Toshiba Corporation says it has confirmed that there were irregularities involving fictitious transactions at a subsidiary. The manufacturer is in the process of reconstructing its business. (NHK)
Jan 18
SoftBank offers to invest up to $40 bil. in Indonesia's new capital
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. has offered to invest between $30 billion and $40 billion in the development of the new Indonesian capital on Borneo Island, a close aide of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said Friday. (Kyodo)