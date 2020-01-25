Health authorities in Japan have confirmed the country's third case of the new coronavirus.

Health ministry officials say a woman in her 30s from the inland Chinese city of Wuhan complained of fever and other symptoms after she arrived in Japan last Saturday as a tourist.

The officials say that tests have confirmed the woman is infected with the coronavirus.

The two other cases of coronavirus are a Chinese man in his 30s who returned from Wuhan to Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, and another Chinese man in his 40s who also arrived in Japan from Wuhan.

新型コロナウイルスが原因とみられる肺炎の患者が東京都内で確認されました。国内での感染確認はこれで3人目です。厚生労働省前から報告です。 （岩本京子記者報告） （Q.国内3例目となるが、厚労省はどのように受け止めているか？） 国内3人目の患者の発生となったわけですが、3人目の中国人女性については、現在はせきが出ているのと発熱が37度程度と軽い症状で入院はしていないということです。25日に春節を迎えたわけですが、2例目の患者は19日、3人目の患者は18日と、3人とも春節の前に来日していることが分かっています。厚労省は、春節を迎えて通常の同じ時期よりも最大で4割程度の中国人観光客が増えると見込んでいます。その分、患者が増えるリスクも高まってきているとみているということです。 （Q.検疫などの水際対策が強化されているが、実際どれくらいの効果があると厚労省は認識しているか？） 厚労省は現在、空港などの検疫でサーモグラフィーを使って発熱などの症状がある人を見分けています。ただ、サーモグラフィーだけでは100％は防ぎきれないと話していました。また、肺炎の診断ですが、1例目と2例目の患者については2度目の診断で肺炎と診断されています。レントゲンを撮っても1度の診断だけでは肺炎と診断するのが難しいと話していました。厚労省は中国からの全便について健康カードを配ったり、機内アナウンスをするなどして自己申告を促していますが、今後、さらに水際対策を強化する方針ということです。