Japan confirms 4th coronavirus case
NHK -- Jan 27
Japan's health ministry says it has confirmed the country's fourth case of the new coronavirus.

The ministry said on Sunday that the patient is a male tourist in his 40s from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Ministry officials say he arrived in Japan on Wednesday and developed a fever the following day.

He reportedly visited a medical institution on Friday for pain in the joints and was hospitalized.

The officials say the man's condition is stable. They quote the man as saying that he didn't visit the seafood market in Wuhan, where many people are believed to have been infected, and he didn't have a fever when he arrived in Japan.

The three earlier cases involve a Chinese resident of Japan who visited Wuhan and two tourists from the city.

国内で4人目となる新型コロナウイルスによる肺炎の患者が愛知県で確認されました。 　厚生労働省によりますと、患者は中国・武漢に住む40代の中国人男性です。22日にツアー旅行で来日し、翌日から発熱の症状が出ました。24日に愛知県内の医療機関で肺炎と診断され、26日に感染が確認されました。発熱はあるものの容体は安定しているということです。診察を受けるまでに複数の府県を旅行していました。同じツアーの参加者に症状が出ている人は今のところいません。中国では肺炎患者と濃厚接触はしていないということです。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
