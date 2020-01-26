Japan's health ministry says it has confirmed the country's fourth case of the new coronavirus.
The ministry said on Sunday that the patient is a male tourist in his 40s from the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Ministry officials say he arrived in Japan on Wednesday and developed a fever the following day.
He reportedly visited a medical institution on Friday for pain in the joints and was hospitalized.
The officials say the man's condition is stable. They quote the man as saying that he didn't visit the seafood market in Wuhan, where many people are believed to have been infected, and he didn't have a fever when he arrived in Japan.
The three earlier cases involve a Chinese resident of Japan who visited Wuhan and two tourists from the city.
Tokyo and Washington are making plans to evacuate Japanese and American citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 50 lives, while Honda Motor said Sunday it was evacuating about 30 employees and family members out of the area back to Japan. (Nikkei)
Osamu Yano, a former gang boss on death row over the killing of four persons nearly two decades ago, has died in prison in an apparent suicide, the Ministry of Justice said, reports TBS News (Jan. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
A former SoftBank Corp. employee was arrested Saturday for allegedly passing proprietary information from the major phone carrier to officials at Russia’s trade representative office in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
A panel of Japanese experts says that over the next 30 years, many people living along the Nankai Trough face a higher chance of experiencing a deadly tsunami than being injured in a traffic accident.
(NHK)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Thursday the government will ask airlines to make announcements on flights from China urging passengers to notify cabin crew if they feel ill, as a new coronavirus continues to spread. (Kyodo)