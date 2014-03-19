Sumo: Amid tears and laughter, underdog Tokushoryu brings down house
Kyodo -- Jan 27
After a victory no one would have dared predict, Tokushoryu also proved to be a champion in the afterglow on Sunday.

After spending 12 of sumo's previous 13 grand tournaments in the second-tier juryo division, the rotund 33-year-old energized the sumo world by winning his first title with a 14-1 record. After completing his victory with a win over ozeki Takakeisho, the 1.81-meter, 188-kilogram wrestler broke down in tears of joy.

When he returned to the ring for the award ceremony and the interview that comes with it, the journeyman wrestler showed he could hold his own in the spotlight. Asked how he dealt with people around him talking about a championship when he had only one defeat midway through the 15-day tourney, Tokushoryu offered the answer wrestlers are expected to give.

"I didn't think about it," he said, before quickly changing his tune.

"OK. That's a lie. I was actually absorbed by the idea (of a championship)."

Tokushoryu fought at the very bottom of the elite makuuchi division, on the less prestigious west side, in the lowest rank, No. 17 maegashira. After seizing the tournament lead on Saturday, he'd recited the sumo mantra: "I'm not focused on the championship."

"I said that because I had been practicing over and over for interviews," he quipped.

Tokushoryu, who remained poised and resourceful throughout the 15-day tourney, allowed his physique -- including a pronounced abdomen -- to come in handy, according to his friend, sumo elder Araiso.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Jan 27
Japan confirms 4th coronavirus case
Japan's health ministry says it has confirmed the country's fourth case of the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Jan 27
Japan and US make plans to evacuate citizens from Wuhan
Tokyo and Washington are making plans to evacuate Japanese and American citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 50 lives, while Honda Motor said Sunday it was evacuating about 30 employees and family members out of the area back to Japan. (Nikkei)
Jan 27
Sumo: Amid tears and laughter, underdog Tokushoryu brings down house
After a victory no one would have dared predict, Tokushoryu also proved to be a champion in the afterglow on Sunday. (Kyodo)
Jan 27
Ex-yakuza on death row for Maebashi ‘snack’ murders dies in prison in apparent suicide
Osamu Yano, a former gang boss on death row over the killing of four persons nearly two decades ago, has died in prison in an apparent suicide, the Ministry of Justice said, reports TBS News (Jan. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Ex-SoftBank employee arrested over alleged leak of proprietary information to Russian spies
A former SoftBank Corp. employee was arrested Saturday for allegedly passing proprietary information from the major phone carrier to officials at Russia’s trade representative office in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Narita crowded with Lunar New Year travelers
Narita Airport east of Tokyo is crowded with tourists from China as the Lunar New Year holiday period gets underway. (NHK)
Jan 25
Care home killer rejects insanity plea
A former care home worker accused of mass killings in Japan has rejected his lawyers' argument that he is mentally unfit to stand trial. (NHK)
Jan 25
Experts warn of high risk of Nankai Trough tsunami
A panel of Japanese experts says that over the next 30 years, many people living along the Nankai Trough face a higher chance of experiencing a deadly tsunami than being injured in a traffic accident. (NHK)
Jan 25
Japan's largest bank offers users Y1,000 to give up paper passbooks and go digital
To encourage more customers to go digital, Japan’s largest bank is offering depositors who give up their paper bankbooks a ¥1,000 reward. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japan steps up precautions as China coronavirus fears grow
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Thursday the government will ask airlines to make announcements on flights from China urging passengers to notify cabin crew if they feel ill, as a new coronavirus continues to spread. (Kyodo)