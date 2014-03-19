The government plans to abandon for now an amendment to the age cap under juvenile law that would lower the age when individuals can be tried as adults from 20 years old to 18, sources have said.
The likely scrapping of the plan came about because members of the Legislative Council — an advisory body to the justice minister — remain divided on the issue, the sources said.
Under current Japanese law, all criminal offenders aged between 14 and 19 years old are sent to family courts in principle, with courses of action involving their cases, such as whether to allow probation or whether to send them to juvenile prison or prosecutors, being decided at a later date. They can face trial similarly as adult offenders if they are indicted after their cases are sent to prosecutors.
In February 2017 the council was asked to study the advisability of lowering the age cap in line with changes in the voting age and the age of attaining adulthood.
The voting age has already been lowered to 18 from 20, while the age of adulthood will be cut, also to 18 from 20, in April 2022.
Tokyo and Washington are making plans to evacuate Japanese and American citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 50 lives, while Honda Motor said Sunday it was evacuating about 30 employees and family members out of the area back to Japan. (Nikkei)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday declared 2020 a “crucial year to establish a new era of Japanese diplomacy” in a speech before the Diet, vowing to tackle international issues head-on. (Japan Times)
Japan kept unchanged its timing for balancing the primary budget on Friday, but expects to see a much smaller excess than previously thought when it hits a budget surplus, underlining the government’s struggle to rein in massive public debt. (Japan Times)
The government will develop a smartphone app to easily identify if residence cards, which are issued to foreign nationals, have been forged in an attempt to crack down on visa law violations, government officials have said. (Japan Times)