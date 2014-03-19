5,000 attend Fukuoka ceremony for Japanese doctor killed in Afghanistan
Japan Today -- Jan 27
A farewell ceremony for Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who was killed in Afghanistan in December, was held Saturday attended by about 5,000 people paying respect for his longtime contribution to development of the central Asian country.

"Our family wishes green to spread throughout Afghanistan, as my father hoped," Ken Nakamura, his 36-year-old son, said at the ceremony at Seinan Gakuin University's chapel in Fukuoka.

The 73-year-old doctor, head of the Afghan unit of the Peshawar-kai aid group based in the southwestern Japan city, and five Afghans were killed as armed men attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Dec 4.

Nakamura had been providing medical assistance near the Afghan border with Pakistan for years. He was also involved in tree-planting activities and a project to improve the water supply in poverty-stricken areas after a drought hit Afghanistan in 2000.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jan 27
Ex-yakuza on death row for Maebashi ‘snack’ murders dies in prison in apparent suicide
Osamu Yano, a former gang boss on death row over the killing of four persons nearly two decades ago, has died in prison in an apparent suicide, the Ministry of Justice said, reports TBS News (Jan. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
5,000 attend Fukuoka ceremony for Japanese doctor killed in Afghanistan
A farewell ceremony for Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who was killed in Afghanistan in December, was held Saturday attended by about 5,000 people paying respect for his longtime contribution to development of the central Asian country. (Japan Today)
Jan 25
Care home killer rejects insanity plea
A former care home worker accused of mass killings in Japan has rejected his lawyers' argument that he is mentally unfit to stand trial. (NHK)
Jan 24
Man arrested for animal abuse kept 73 dogs at his home
A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty kept 73 dogs at his home in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, police said. (Japan Today)
Jan 24
Postman found to have failed to deliver thousands of postal items
A 61-year-old postman failed to deliver thousands of postal items that he kept at his home instead, police said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Jan 23
Man, 49, suspected of drugging and raping dozens of women in papakatsu scam
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who is suspected of drugging and raping dozens of women over the past three years, reports NHK (Jan. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 23
Woman, 3 children found stabbed to death in car
A woman and three children were found stabbed to death in a car in a park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 22
Nara City apologises after employee jumps from platform to platform across railway tracks
Dangerous stunt by Japanese civil servant gets slammed online. (soranews24.com)
Jan 21
Okayama: Man apprehended after woman fatally stabbed in residence
Okayama Prefectural Police are questioning a man after a woman was fatally stabbed and her husband injured at their residence in Okayama City earky Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 21
People brave cold to perform waterfall ritual
Visitors at a Buddhist temple in western Japan marked a time-honored tradition by soaking themselves in cold water in a ritual aimed at toughening the body and soul. (NHK)