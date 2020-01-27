Japanese firms pulling staff out of Wuhan
NHK -- Jan 28
Japan's government is taking steps to evacuate Japanese citizens who want to leave Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese companies are preparing to repatriate employees and their families. About 160 companies are operating in and around the city.

Half of the firms are in auto manufacturing. Honda is repatriating staff and says it will bring back about 30 people. Leading manufacturer of chip-making equipment, Tokyo Electron, is doing the same.

Retailer Aeon has 12 Japanese employees at a group company in Wuhan. The firm says it will bring back all those not essential to running its five supermarkets in the city.

Tire maker Bridgestone has two Japanese workers in the area. It says one worker is already home and the other expects to return on a charter flight.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 28
Cancellations pile up in Japan as virus spreads
Japan's hotel industry is being hit hard by a large number of cancellations resulting from the spread of the new coronavirus in China. (NHK)
Jan 28
Japanese firms pulling staff out of Wuhan
Japan's government is taking steps to evacuate Japanese citizens who want to leave Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese companies are preparing to repatriate employees and their families. About 160 companies are operating in and around the city. (NHK)
Jan 28
Mask sales soar despite doubts they block coronavirus
Will wearing a surgical mask help protect against the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far killed more than 80 people? (Nikkei)
Jan 27
Ex-SoftBank employee arrested over alleged leak of proprietary information to Russian spies
A former SoftBank Corp. employee was arrested Saturday for allegedly passing proprietary information from the major phone carrier to officials at Russia’s trade representative office in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Lebanon, Japan begin 40-day countdown to decide where Carlos Ghosn will stand trial: sources
Lebanon and Japan have about 40 days to decide whether ousted Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or stand trial in Lebanon, a judicial source and a source close to Ghosn said on Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Japan's largest bank offers users Y1,000 to give up paper passbooks and go digital
To encourage more customers to go digital, Japan’s largest bank is offering depositors who give up their paper bankbooks a ¥1,000 reward. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japan sees trade deficit for second-straight year
Japan's Finance Ministry says the country's annual trade balance fell into the red in 2019 for the second-straight year, mainly due to the effects of the US-China trade war. (NHK)
Jan 23
Sellers petition for antitrust probe over Rakuten free shipping
A group of merchants on Rakuten Inc's online shopping mall on Wednesday submitted a petition with some 4,000 signatures to the Japan Fair Trade Commission, asking it to investigate the e-commerce giant's planned "free shipping" policy. (Japan Today)
Jan 21
Mitsubishi electric hit by major cyberattack
Mitsubishi Electric says it was the victim of a major cyberattack last year. It says personal data of over 8,000 people as well as corporate information may have leaked. (NHK)
Jan 20
Lotte Group founder dies
The founder of retail giant Lotte Holdings has died. (NHK)