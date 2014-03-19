Japan begins second removal of spent MOX fuel from nuclear reactor
Japan Times -- Jan 28
Operations have begun to remove a rare type of spent fuel made of plutonium-uranium mixed oxide from a nuclear reactor in central Japan, operator Kansai Electric Power Co. said Monday.

The removal of MOX fuel rods from the No. 3 reactor at the Takahama nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture is the second such operation to be performed in Japan, following a removal at the Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime Prefecture earlier this month.

By Wednesday, Kansai Electric plans to remove eight of 28 MOX fuel rods that had been in use at the reactor since December 2010, the firm said.

The eight MOX fuel rods will be replaced with uranium fuel.

The Osaka-based company said it also plans to remove 73 uranium fuel rods at the reactor, which is now undergoing regular maintenance.

Tepco estimates 44 years to decommission Fukushima No. 2 nuclear plant

Kansai Electric said it will store the spent MOX fuel rods temporarily in a cooling pool at the plant, as Japan has no reprocessing facilities for them despite government and power companies’ plans to reuse the plutonium extracted when the spent mox fuel is reprocessed.

The MOX fuel, which is made of plutonium and uranium extracted when spent fuel is reprocessed, was first used at a Japanese nuclear plant in 2009.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 28
First heart surgery performed using iPS cells
A Japanese group of researchers says it has conducted heart surgery using sheets of heart muscle cells made from iPS cells. (NHK)
Jan 28
Japan begins second removal of spent MOX fuel from nuclear reactor
Operations have begun to remove a rare type of spent fuel made of plutonium-uranium mixed oxide from a nuclear reactor in central Japan, operator Kansai Electric Power Co. said Monday. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Experts warn of high risk of Nankai Trough tsunami
A panel of Japanese experts says that over the next 30 years, many people living along the Nankai Trough face a higher chance of experiencing a deadly tsunami than being injured in a traffic accident. (NHK)
Jan 23
Ice fishing season starts ten days late
The smelt fishing season has begun at last on a frozen lake in Gunma Prefecture, central Japan. It started 10 days later than usual because of higher temperatures. (NHK)
Jan 20
Japan eyeing legislation to ban smuggling of wagyu genetic materials
The agriculture ministry will propose a new law aimed at preventing the smuggling of genetic materials, such as fertilized eggs and semen, related to wagyu cattle to other countries. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
Japan high court orders Shikoku Electric to halt Ehime nuclear reactor
The Hiroshima High Court on Friday revoked a lower court decision and ordered Shikoku Electric Power Co. to suspend a reactor in western Japan, dealing a blow to the government's bid to bring more reactors back online after the 2011 nuclear crisis. (Kyodo)
Jan 17
New virus case in Japan raises alarm over screening
The report Thursday of Japan's first case of the new coronavirus that emerged in China last month has underscored issues with Tokyo's defenses against cross-border outbreaks as the region's busiest travel season of the year begins. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
Record snowless winter in Japan
Wide areas along the Sea of Japan coast are experiencing a winter with record-low amounts of snow. (NHK)
Jan 16
Missing link between microbes and complex life
Scientists from Japan say they have succeeded in cultivating microbes that have the characteristics of eukaryotic cells. The finding may shed light on one of the major mysteries about the evolution of life. (NHK)
Jan 16
ECサイトでの「偽」ではないレビューの重要性
消費者にネットショップでの購入行動を促進するためには、その原理に沿ったネットショップ デザインの導入や、お客様の口コミである「レビュー」が重要です。 (newsonjapan.com)