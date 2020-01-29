Japanese health ministry officials say passengers on the government-chartered flight will receive medical examinations on board.

The passengers will be divided depending on whether they have such symptoms as coughing and fever.

Upon arriving at Haneda, those with symptoms will be hospitalized at a medical institution in Tokyo that is capable of handling infectious diseases.

Those without will go to another hospital in Tokyo for virus checks. After the checks, people who live in or near Tokyo will be allowed to go home. Those who live away from the capital will stay at a hotel reserved by the government until they get the test result.

Non-hospitalized returnees will be asked to refrain from going out for around two weeks. Ministry officials plan to interview them about their health.