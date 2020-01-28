Japan's health ministry says a Chinese woman who visited Hokkaido has been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus. She is the seventh case of infection in Japan.

The woman in her 40s is a resident of the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province. She came to Japan on January 21 and began touring Hokkaido the next day.

During the trip she went to see a doctor after developing high fever and other health problems.

She was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday.