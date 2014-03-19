Japan's Fast Retailing has temporarily closed more than 10% of its Uniqlo fast-fashion stores in China, Nikkei learned Tuesday, as retailers grapple with the country's fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.
About 100 locations are affected, mainly in Hubei Province, whose capital of Wuhan is believed to be ground zero for the virus. Fast Retailing had 750 Uniqlos in China at the end of December.
"We have no estimate for when they will reopen," a public relations representative said of the closed stores.
The company had halted business at all 17 of its locations inside the city limits of Wuhan from last Thursday after a transportation lockdown imposed there that day left staff members unable to travel to work.
Ryohin Keikaku, operator of Muji household goods stores, had closed all 10 locations in Wuhan by Tuesday with no reopening date set. The stores are tenants of shopping centers that shut down because the travel ban prevented staffers from commuting in. The company said it has no Japanese staff in Wuhan.
Whether the rest of the roughly 260 Chinese Muji locations remain open will depend on moves by the government and the shopping centers where the stores are, the company said.
Japan's Fast Retailing has temporarily closed more than 10% of its Uniqlo fast-fashion stores in China, Nikkei learned Tuesday, as retailers grapple with the country's fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Japan's government is taking steps to evacuate Japanese citizens who want to leave Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese companies are preparing to repatriate employees and their families. About 160 companies are operating in and around the city.
(NHK)
A former SoftBank Corp. employee was arrested Saturday for allegedly passing proprietary information from the major phone carrier to officials at Russia’s trade representative office in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Lebanon and Japan have about 40 days to decide whether ousted Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or stand trial in Lebanon, a judicial source and a source close to Ghosn said on Thursday. (Japan Times)
A group of merchants on Rakuten Inc's online shopping mall on Wednesday submitted a petition with some 4,000 signatures to the Japan Fair Trade Commission, asking it to investigate the e-commerce giant's planned "free shipping" policy. (Japan Today)