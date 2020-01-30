Bus tour guide in Osaka infected with coronavirus
NHK -- Jan 30
Japan's health ministry officials say a female bus tour guide living in Osaka has been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus. This is the eighth confirmed infection in Japan.

The officials say the tour guide in her 40s tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

They say she complained of symptoms, including fever and a cough, before going to a clinic. She is currently hospitalized.

They note she was on a bus with tourists from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. It was driven by a driver in his 60s from Nara Prefecture who was confirmed infected on Tuesday.

As the tour guide did not travel abroad in the past month, health officials believe it likely that she was infected in Japan.

国内で新たな感染者の疑いが出てきました。新型コロナウイルスに感染した奈良県のバス運転手と一緒に働いていたツアーガイドの女性が感染の疑いで現在、入院していることが分かりました。 　日本国内でヒトからヒトへ感染している疑いが高まっています。現在、国内での感染者は7人。うち、日本人で初めて感染が確認されたのは奈良県に住む60代のバスの運転手の男性です。男性が中国・武漢市からのツアー客をバスに乗せたのは2回。1回目は8日から11日で大阪から東京方面まで。2回目は12日から16日で成田空港から関西空港まで。計9日間、ツアー客は合わせて60人いました。男性はこの2回のツアーで長時間、密閉されたバスの中にいて感染したとみられていますが、ツアー客はすでに帰国しています。 　男性に寒気、せき、関節痛の風邪のような症状が表れたのは1回目のツアー初日から1週間後の14日のこと。17日に医療機関を受診し、症状は一時改善。18日から22日まで中国の大連からのツアー客を大阪から東京まで乗せた後の22日に症状が悪化。25日に肺炎の症状が確認されました。現在、容体は安定して改善に向かっていますが、この男性と接触した人がかなりの数いることが分かりました。 　大阪府は濃厚接触者の1人でバスの運転手と一緒に働いていたツアーガイドが新型コロナウイルスに感染した疑いで大阪市内の病院に入院していると発表しました。早ければ29日夜にも結果が出るということです。 　感染した男性が運転するバスのツアーは複数の観光地や宿泊施設に立ち寄っていたということです。奈良公園には2回目のツアーの最終日の16日に立ち寄っていました。バスの運転手は奈良公園に立ち寄った2回目のツアーではマスクをしていましたが、1回目のツアーの時はマスクをしていなかったということです。国境を越えて拡散する新型コロナウイルス。新たな感染者は出るのでしょうか。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
