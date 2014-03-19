Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, four people familiar with the plans said.
Japan’s second-biggest carmaker is set to eliminate at least 4,300 white-collar jobs and shut two manufacturing sites as part of broader plans to add at least ¥480 billion ($4.4 billion) to its bottom line by 2023, two of the people said.
The moves come on top of a turnaround plan unveiled in July and are likely to include cutting Nissan’s range of cars and the array of product options and trims in each line, slashing jobs mostly at head offices in the United States and Europe, and reducing advertising and marketing budgets, they said.
“The situation is dire. It’s do or die,” said a person close to Nissan’s senior management and the company’s board.
Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, four people familiar with the plans said. (Japan Times)
Japan's Fast Retailing has temporarily closed more than 10% of its Uniqlo fast-fashion stores in China, Nikkei learned Tuesday, as retailers grapple with the country's fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Japan's government is taking steps to evacuate Japanese citizens who want to leave Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese companies are preparing to repatriate employees and their families. About 160 companies are operating in and around the city.
(NHK)
A former SoftBank Corp. employee was arrested Saturday for allegedly passing proprietary information from the major phone carrier to officials at Russia’s trade representative office in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Lebanon and Japan have about 40 days to decide whether ousted Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or stand trial in Lebanon, a judicial source and a source close to Ghosn said on Thursday. (Japan Times)