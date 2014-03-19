The Village Plaza, which will serve as a key facility within the Athletes Village during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was unveiled Wednesday ahead of its planned completion in April.
The wood used to build the structure was donated by 63 municipalities across the country. Located in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, it will also serve as the venue for events to welcome the teams leading up to the opening ceremony in July.
Inside, the fragrant aroma of cedar and cypress emanates from the smooth walls and helical pillars of the facility. The pillars, each made of three pieces of lumber, hold up a thin steel roof cooled by a layer of bamboo, above, and cold water flowing through pipes in the structure.
Inscribed on almost all of the nearly 1,300 cubic meters of lumber is the name of the village, town, city or prefecture from where it was donated.
“The structure draws on the Japanese tradition of building with wood,” said a spokesperson for the Tokyo Organising Committee for the games.
