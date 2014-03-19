Athletes Village buildings for Tokyo Olympics draw on traditional Japanese woodwork
Japan Times -- Jan 30
The Village Plaza, which will serve as a key facility within the Athletes Village during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was unveiled Wednesday ahead of its planned completion in April.

The wood used to build the structure was donated by 63 municipalities across the country. Located in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, it will also serve as the venue for events to welcome the teams leading up to the opening ceremony in July.

Inside, the fragrant aroma of cedar and cypress emanates from the smooth walls and helical pillars of the facility. The pillars, each made of three pieces of lumber, hold up a thin steel roof cooled by a layer of bamboo, above, and cold water flowing through pipes in the structure.

Inscribed on almost all of the nearly 1,300 cubic meters of lumber is the name of the village, town, city or prefecture from where it was donated.

“The structure draws on the Japanese tradition of building with wood,” said a spokesperson for the Tokyo Organising Committee for the games.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 30
Athletes Village buildings for Tokyo Olympics draw on traditional Japanese woodwork
The Village Plaza, which will serve as a key facility within the Athletes Village during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was unveiled Wednesday ahead of its planned completion in April. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Sumo: Amid tears and laughter, underdog Tokushoryu brings down house
After a victory no one would have dared predict, Tokushoryu also proved to be a champion in the afterglow on Sunday. (Kyodo)
Jan 25
Olympic symbol monument lit up in Tokyo
A huge monument featuring the Olympic symbol has been lit up in Tokyo six months before the Japanese capital hosts the Games. (NHK)
Jan 21
Nihon University rugby player accused of possessing marijuana
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of the Nihon University Rugby Club over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 19
Japan TV networks to rotate Olympics broadcasting on daily basis
Five major Tokyo-based private television networks will take turns airing daily coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, sources close to the matter said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Jan 14
Japanese badminton star injured in car crash
Japanese world number one badminton player Kento Momota has been injured in a vehicle crash near Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. (NHK)
Jan 10
Athletes' village features accessibility, scenic views
Details of the waterfront athletes’ village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed Thursday, with organizers emphasizing its accessibility and ease of use for para-athletes. (Japan Times)
Jan 09
Japan snow shortage risks putting ski jump competition on ice
With snowfall at a fraction of its usual levels, this northern Japanese city may be forced to suspend an international women's ski jumping competition this month, Mayor Takahiro Sato told reporters Tuesday. (Nikkei)
Jan 09
Blackjack guide for beginners
There is a card game which among all the others brings with it the fashion and the charm of magic, which encloses luck and strategy more than any other one. We are talking about Blackjack (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 09
How to win playing online slots
Have you ever played online slots before? (newsonjapan.com)