ANA suspends flights between virus-hit Wuhan and Narita through February

All Nippon Airways Co. said Wednesday it will extend throughout February the suspension of all flights between the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus began last month, and Narita Airport.

The move comes after ANA decided on Jan. 24 to suspend daily round-trip flights between Wuhan and Narita for the rest of January, affecting some 2,400 people. Tweet

Bus tour guide in Osaka infected with coronavirus (NHK) Japan's health ministry officials say a female bus tour guide living in Osaka has been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus. This is the eighth confirmed infection in Japan.

New Harajuku Station building unveiled ahead of March opening (Japan Times) The new Harajuku Station building in Tokyo’s pop-culture hub, which is set to open on March 21 in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games, was unveiled to the media Wednesday by East Japan Railway Co.

