All Nippon Airways Co. said Wednesday it will extend throughout February the suspension of all flights between the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus began last month, and Narita Airport.
The move comes after ANA decided on Jan. 24 to suspend daily round-trip flights between Wuhan and Narita for the rest of January, affecting some 2,400 people.
The first group of Japanese evacuees from a virus-hit Chinese city arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, a dozen of them with coughs and fever including two who were later diagnosed with pneumonia. (Japan Today)
The new Harajuku Station building in Tokyo’s pop-culture hub, which is set to open on March 21 in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games, was unveiled to the media Wednesday by East Japan Railway Co. (Japan Times)
All Nippon Airways Co. said Wednesday it will extend throughout February the suspension of all flights between the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus began last month, and Narita Airport. (Japan Times)
Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, four people familiar with the plans said. (Japan Times)
The Village Plaza, which will serve as a key facility within the Athletes Village during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was unveiled Wednesday ahead of its planned completion in April. (Japan Times)