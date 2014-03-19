ANA suspends flights between virus-hit Wuhan and Narita through February
Japan Times -- Jan 30
All Nippon Airways Co. said Wednesday it will extend throughout February the suspension of all flights between the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus began last month, and Narita Airport.

The move comes after ANA decided on Jan. 24 to suspend daily round-trip flights between Wuhan and Narita for the rest of January, affecting some 2,400 people.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 30
5 Japanese evacuees from Wuhan taken to hospital; 2 have pneumonia
The first group of Japanese evacuees from a virus-hit Chinese city arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, a dozen of them with coughs and fever including two who were later diagnosed with pneumonia. (Japan Today)
Jan 30
Bus tour guide in Osaka infected with coronavirus
Japan's health ministry officials say a female bus tour guide living in Osaka has been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus. This is the eighth confirmed infection in Japan. (NHK)
Jan 30
Japan's hay fever season set to start early due to warm winter
The hay fever season is set to begin earlier than usual in Japan this year due to a warmer-than-average winter, a weather information provider said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 30
New Harajuku Station building unveiled ahead of March opening
The new Harajuku Station building in Tokyo’s pop-culture hub, which is set to open on March 21 in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games, was unveiled to the media Wednesday by East Japan Railway Co. (Japan Times)
Jan 30
ANA suspends flights between virus-hit Wuhan and Narita through February
All Nippon Airways Co. said Wednesday it will extend throughout February the suspension of all flights between the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus began last month, and Narita Airport. (Japan Times)
Jan 30
Nissan takes an ax to the house that Ghosn built with new cost-cutting measures
Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, four people familiar with the plans said. (Japan Times)
Jan 30
Tochigi city launches project to help potential residents open ramen shops
The municipal government of Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, has launched a project to help potential settlers open ramen noodle shops in the area. (Japan Times)
Jan 30
Athletes Village buildings for Tokyo Olympics draw on traditional Japanese woodwork
The Village Plaza, which will serve as a key facility within the Athletes Village during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was unveiled Wednesday ahead of its planned completion in April. (Japan Times)
Jan 29
Returnees to be sent to hospitals
Japanese health ministry officials say passengers on the government-chartered flight will receive medical examinations on board. (NHK)
Jan 29
Seventh case of new coronavirus confirmed in Japan
Japan's health ministry says a Chinese woman who visited Hokkaido has been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus. She is the seventh case of infection in Japan. (NHK)