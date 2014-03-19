The municipal government of Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, has launched a project to help potential settlers open ramen noodle shops in the area.
The city has already received inquiries from over 30 people wishing to move to Sano, the key local specialty of which is ramen. The city will solicit candidates by around summertime.
About 150 restaurants there serve Sano ramen, which is known for its chewy, wrinkled noodles made using a traditional method that employs thick green bamboo to press the dough.
On weekends, long lines of customers — including visitors from outside Tochigi — form in front of popular Sano ramen joints.
The government will help potential settlers connect with existing ramen shops for training, before introducing vacant stores, giving lectures on business know-how and offering other support needed to open a restaurant in the city.
It expects those receiving assistance to settle down in Sano as ramen shop managers.
The city also hopes that the project will make it easier for current ramen shop managers to find successors, and help reduce the number of vacant stores in downtown areas.
Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, four people familiar with the plans said. (Japan Times)
Japan's Fast Retailing has temporarily closed more than 10% of its Uniqlo fast-fashion stores in China, Nikkei learned Tuesday, as retailers grapple with the country's fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Japan's government is taking steps to evacuate Japanese citizens who want to leave Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese companies are preparing to repatriate employees and their families. About 160 companies are operating in and around the city.
(NHK)
A former SoftBank Corp. employee was arrested Saturday for allegedly passing proprietary information from the major phone carrier to officials at Russia’s trade representative office in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Lebanon and Japan have about 40 days to decide whether ousted Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or stand trial in Lebanon, a judicial source and a source close to Ghosn said on Thursday. (Japan Times)