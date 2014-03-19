Tokyo Disneyland raises ticket prices to $75 for adults
Nikkei -- Jan 31
Tokyo Disneyland will raise ticket prices in April for adults and older children, the resort park's operator Oriental Land said Thursday.

The new price schedules affect 13 ticket categories for individuals. Adult one-day passes will cost 8,200 yen ($75), up by 700 yen. An adult annual passport will be raised by 6,000 yen to 68,000 yen.

Although children ages 12-17 face price bumps as well, those from ages 4 to 11 will be exempt.

The move coincides with the opening of an area with a "Beauty and the Beast" theme that same month. "The decision was made after comprehensively considering value and other factors," said an Oriental Land representative.

Oriental Land will also set new discounted ticket prices for people with disabilities. Adults showing government-issued disability certification will pay 6,600 yen for a daily pass, or 1,600-yen less than a regular ticket.

Oriental Land is spending 250 billion yen developing Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed area at Tokyo DisneySea. But the company announced Thursday it will push back the opening of the area by one year to fiscal 2023.

東京ディズニーリゾートが4月から値上げします。 　東京ディズニーリゾートは4月1日から大人の1日券を700円、引き上げて8200円にします。1日券は去年の10月に消費増税を受けて100円、値上げしたばかりでした。12歳から17歳は400円、値上げして6900円に、4歳から11歳は4900円のまま据え置きます。また、新たに障害を持つ人に向けた入場券も導入します。オリエンタルランドは新たなアトラクションやアプリの導入など、施設のリニューアルで「パークの価値が向上したため」としています。
News sources: Nikkei, ANNnewsCH
