Emperor Emeritus Akihito temporarily lost consciousness and collapsed at his Tokyo residence on Wednesday, but a subsequent medical checkup found no abnormalities, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The 86-year-old’s condition is back to normal and he had breakfast as usual on Thursday morning, according to the agency.

Empress Emerita Michiko, who was nearby when her husband collapsed, supported the former emperor and called a doctor by activating an emergency alarm.

When the doctor arrived at the scene, Akihito was still unconscious and snoring, according to the agency.

After regaining consciousness, he was moved to his bedroom, where the doctor provided treatment.

The former emperor underwent an MRI on his head Thursday morning that found no abnormalities.