Japan Cricket Association takes ambitious steps to grow the game
Japan Times -- Jan 31
Three years ago, Japan didn’t have an active Under-19 cricket team. Today, however, Japan is one of 16 teams taking part in the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

It was poised to be a de facto final at the East Asia Pacific Under-19 qualifiers. The winner would go through to the World Cup, while the loser would be confined to heartbreak and regrets.

On the morning of June 8, 2019, however, Japan woke up to the news that Papua New Guinea had suspended 11 members of its squad for shoplifting. Unable to field a team, Papua New Guinea was forced to forfeit the game, sending Japan through to its first-ever global cricket tournament.

During the first week of the World Cup, Japan suffered a 10-wicket defeat to cricketing heavyweight India and a pair of nine-wicket losses to Sri Lanka and England.

Despite these results, Japan’s mere presence in South Africa is a testament to the efforts of the Japan Cricket Association to grow the game at the grass roots and school level.

Japan’s cricketing origins actually stretch back to 1863, when the Royal Navy had been sent to Yokohama to protect British traders from hostile Japanese samurai. Despite fearing for their safety, the merchants sensed this was an ideal time to get together and play the Navy in a friendly game of cricket.

As things stand, there is every chance Japan will finish in 16th position at the ongoing World Cup. However, whether it’s the youth team or either of the senior outfits, the future of Japanese cricket appears to be in safe hands.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 31
Japan hopefully has time to build virus defenses before Olympics: professor
Vaccines against a coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China probably won’t be ready by the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, a professor who looked at health risks ahead of the games said, adding that he hoped that there was enough time to build defenses. (Japan Times)
Jan 31
Japan Cricket Association takes ambitious steps to grow the game
Three years ago, Japan didn’t have an active Under-19 cricket team. Today, however, Japan is one of 16 teams taking part in the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. (Japan Times)
Jan 30
Athletes Village buildings for Tokyo Olympics draw on traditional Japanese woodwork
The Village Plaza, which will serve as a key facility within the Athletes Village during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was unveiled Wednesday ahead of its planned completion in April. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Sumo: Amid tears and laughter, underdog Tokushoryu brings down house
After a victory no one would have dared predict, Tokushoryu also proved to be a champion in the afterglow on Sunday. (Kyodo)
Jan 25
Olympic symbol monument lit up in Tokyo
A huge monument featuring the Olympic symbol has been lit up in Tokyo six months before the Japanese capital hosts the Games. (NHK)
Jan 21
Nihon University rugby player accused of possessing marijuana
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of the Nihon University Rugby Club over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 19
Japan TV networks to rotate Olympics broadcasting on daily basis
Five major Tokyo-based private television networks will take turns airing daily coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, sources close to the matter said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Jan 14
Japanese badminton star injured in car crash
Japanese world number one badminton player Kento Momota has been injured in a vehicle crash near Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. (NHK)
Jan 10
Athletes' village features accessibility, scenic views
Details of the waterfront athletes’ village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed Thursday, with organizers emphasizing its accessibility and ease of use for para-athletes. (Japan Times)
Jan 09
Japan snow shortage risks putting ski jump competition on ice
With snowfall at a fraction of its usual levels, this northern Japanese city may be forced to suspend an international women's ski jumping competition this month, Mayor Takahiro Sato told reporters Tuesday. (Nikkei)