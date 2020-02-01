Japan is one of many countries that's implementing tighter border controls in a bid to keep infected travelers out.

Authorities are now denying entry to all foreign nationals who have recently visited Hubei Province.

They've listed the coronavirus as a "designated infectious disease"...which means they can forcibly hospitalize people with infections.

Officials also have the power to compel people to stay away from their workplace for a specified period.

The health ministry has drawn up a questionnaire for all arrivals from China. People will be required to complete it regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

565 people have returned to Japan on three chartered flights from the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

So far, Japan has confirmed 20 cases...including 8 among people who were evacuated from Wuhan. Some of the patients are not showing any symptoms.

The Defense Ministry has sent a private ferry to Tokyo Bay. The ship will be used as a destination for people who return by government-chartered plane.

The ferry has space for about 100 people.

Researchers at a Japanese institute have successfully isolated the coronavirus from a patient and have been able to culture it.

They say that will help them develop a vaccine, drug or a new testing method.

Research institutes in China and Australia have also succeeded in isolating the virus.