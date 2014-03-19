The number of coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 20 on Saturday as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed ministers to come up with additional steps to respond to the outbreak.

The health ministry said three more returnees from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan have tested positive, in addition to the 17 cases of infection reported earlier, including some without symptoms. The three were among the Japanese nationals who returned on government-chartered flights last week.

Abe on Saturday stressed the need to make sure people across the country have access to necessary medical examinations and supplies, including masks, as infections have been confirmed in various parts of the country.

“I ask ministers to compile measures to use reserves (in the state budget) and implement them as soon as possible,” Abe told a meeting held at his office to discuss the government’s response to the outbreak.

“The new coronavirus is having a major impact on tourism, the economy and our society as a whole,” the prime minister said. “The government will do its utmost to address the impact.”

The government officially classified the virus as a designated infectious disease on Saturday, enabling authorities to enact, among other measures, compulsory hospitalization when necessary. Taxpayers’ money will cover the costs of treating patients forced to stay in hospitals.

To prevent the deadly virus from spreading further, foreign nationals who have been to Hubei province within two weeks — the virus’s estimated incubation period — prior to their arrival to Japan, will be barred. They are now required to declare at airports if they have been to Hubei during that period, Japanese officials said.

Holders of Chinese passports issued in the central Chinese province, the capital of which is the virus-hit city of Wuhan, will also be prohibited from entering the country in principle.

They are subject to the precautionary measures whether they display symptoms or not.