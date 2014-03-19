Tokyo Olympic organizers are trying to shoot down rumors that the 2020 Games might be canceled or postponed because of the spread of a new virus.
Japan has so far reported no deaths from the coronavirus that has killed more than 250 people in China. Japanese organizers have hesitated to say much for several days, but on Friday they addressed the rumors. So did the International Olympic Committee, which also has said little.
The Olympics open on July 24, just under six months away.
“We have never discussed cancelling the games,” Tokyo organizers said in a statement. “Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with the IOC and relevant organizations and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary.”
Rumors of a cancellation have spread in Japan with reports that the Swiss-based IOC has met with the World Health Organization about the outbreak. WHO has called the virus a global emergency.
Local Chinese governments are telling companies to keep workers at home after the Lunar New Year holidays as the coronavirus infection spreads, raising the possibility of stalled production disrupting the global supply of smartphones, personal computers and other electronics. (Nikkei)
The number of people moving into Tokyo and its vicinity exceeded the number of those moving out of the area in 2019 by 148,783, up 8,915 from the previous year for the third consecutive year of increase, according to government data (Japan Today)
Japan's government is facing criticism that its initial response to the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus was too lax, as other countries have taken stronger steps to prevent a spread within their borders. (Kyodo)
The number of foreign workers in Japan totaled 1,658,804 as of October last year, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier and marking the highest level on record, government data showed Friday. (Japan Times)