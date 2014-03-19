Tokyo Olympic organizers are trying to shoot down rumors that the 2020 Games might be canceled or postponed because of the spread of a new virus.

Japan has so far reported no deaths from the coronavirus that has killed more than 250 people in China. Japanese organizers have hesitated to say much for several days, but on Friday they addressed the rumors. So did the International Olympic Committee, which also has said little.

The Olympics open on July 24, just under six months away.

“We have never discussed cancelling the games,” Tokyo organizers said in a statement. “Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with the IOC and relevant organizations and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary.”

Rumors of a cancellation have spread in Japan with reports that the Swiss-based IOC has met with the World Health Organization about the outbreak. WHO has called the virus a global emergency.