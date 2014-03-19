Food exports from the European Union to Japan increased sharply in the February to November period immediately following the entry into force of their free trade agreement last year, the European Commission said Friday.
Exports of wine to Japan in the 10-month period rose 17.3 percent from a year before while butter exports surged 47.8 percent, according to European Commission data released ahead of the Feb. 1 anniversary of the FTA taking effect.
The data also showed that the overall EU exports to Japan gained 6.6 percent while imports from Japan increased 6.3 percent, suggesting goods trade between the world's third-largest economy and the bloc has become robust since the launch of the free trade pact that covers nearly 30 percent of the global economy in terms of gross domestic product.
Local Chinese governments are telling companies to keep workers at home after the Lunar New Year holidays as the coronavirus infection spreads, raising the possibility of stalled production disrupting the global supply of smartphones, personal computers and other electronics. (Nikkei)
Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, four people familiar with the plans said. (Japan Times)
Japan's Fast Retailing has temporarily closed more than 10% of its Uniqlo fast-fashion stores in China, Nikkei learned Tuesday, as retailers grapple with the country's fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)