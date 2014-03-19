The number of people moving into Tokyo and its vicinity exceeded the number of those moving out of the area in 2019 by 148,783, up 8,915 from the previous year for the third consecutive year of increase, according to government data
The positive net migration into the capital and the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa was observed for the 24th straight year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The figures have included foreigners since 2014.
The inflow of people aged between 15 and 29 has increased, with a ministry official citing those looking for well-paid jobs in the Tokyo area, among other reasons.
Of Japan's 47 prefectures, Osaka, Shiga, Fukuoka and Okinawa also marked positive net migration last year.
Meanwhile, 39 others observed a net increase in population outflow. Hiroshima saw the largest figure at 8,018, followed by Ibaraki at 7,495 and Nagasaki at 7,309.
