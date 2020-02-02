A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday to inaugurate a new Olympic and Paralympic venue, the Ariake Arena, in Tokyo's Koto Ward.
The volleyball and wheelchair basketball venue for the 2020 Tokyo Games was completed in December. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government spent about 340 million dollars to build the arena with 15,000 seats.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in a speech that she believes the heated competition among top athletes will inspire many people and convey the excitement of sports. She added that she hopes the venue will be loved and used for many years.
About 4,500 people watched as volleyball and wheelchair basketball players displayed their skills.
Pop group AKB48 added to the excitement by holding a mini-concert.
The Ariake Arena will be operated by a group of private companies. It will be used for international sports events and concerts after the Tokyo Games.
