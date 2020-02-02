New Olympic and Paralympic venue unveiled
NHK -- Feb 03
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday to inaugurate a new Olympic and Paralympic venue, the Ariake Arena, in Tokyo's Koto Ward.

The volleyball and wheelchair basketball venue for the 2020 Tokyo Games was completed in December. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government spent about 340 million dollars to build the arena with 15,000 seats.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in a speech that she believes the heated competition among top athletes will inspire many people and convey the excitement of sports. She added that she hopes the venue will be loved and used for many years.

About 4,500 people watched as volleyball and wheelchair basketball players displayed their skills.

Pop group AKB48 added to the excitement by holding a mini-concert.

The Ariake Arena will be operated by a group of private companies. It will be used for international sports events and concerts after the Tokyo Games.

東京オリンピック・パラリンピックでバレーボールなどの競技会場になる「有明アリーナ」の完成披露式典が2日午前に行われました。 　東京・江東区の有明アリーナは壁や天井に14都道府県のスギの木が使われ、温かさのある空間づくりに配慮したのが特徴です。約370億円をかけて去年12月に完成しました。2日の式典には約4500人が参加し、東京大会で競技が行われるバレーボールと車いすバスケットボールの日本代表チームによるデモンストレーションも行われました。東京大会終了後は音楽イベントにも使われる予定で、2日はAKB48チーム8によるミニコンサートも行われました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
